New Delhi, Jan 14 Satya Paul's lifeblood is music, and the design house has collaborated with two of India's most distinctive electronica artists, Komorebi and Curtain Blue, to create the visually stunning show Birds & Bees, which is equally about the music as it is about the clothes.

The artists are seen in the video wearing New Order, a fashion line that powerfully reinterprets the Art Nouveau style. The collection's look, created by Satya Paul creative director Rajesh Pratap Singh, finds resonance in the synth-heavy, sensual single "Birds and Bees," taken from their joint EP of the same name that was previously released.

Breaking out from conformity, independence, counterculture, and revolt are all celebrated by New Order. similar to Tarana Marwah's and Abhishek Bhatia's songs under the names Komorebi and Curtain Blue. Both Komorebi and Curtain Blue are noted for producing aural works that are both delicate and forceful, wild and graceful at the same time. They are both fans of the whimsical and are driven to experimenting like moths to a flame.

The six-minute-long video, produced under the experienced eye of stylist Vijendra Bhardwaj, turns the concept of a fashion film on its head and shines a spotlight on the music instead.

Birds & Bees blurs the lines between music video, fashion runway, and film and takes viewers on a journey through the lives of these two rockstars; tension simmers, and the rollercoaster of celebrity provides a rush.

Introduced to their music by long-time friend and collaborator, Midival Punditz's Gaurav Raina, Pratap Singh felt that the youthfully exuberant and flirtatious track complimented the collection. Bringing them together was an important motivation for Pratap Singh, who is focused on "Satya Paul's commitment to support the incredible talent in this country. This is consistent with the brand's ethos which has always recognized and embraced the linkages between fashion lifestyle and music," he says.

"Rajesh wanted to capture the journey of an artist all the way from the studio to the stage and what comes after, and he felt our single captured the energy of the collection and the concept," says Tarana of their decision to work with Satya Paul on 'Birds & Bees.' "The shoot pushed both Abhishek and I out of our comfort zones into a newer, more confident creative space," she says of the experience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor