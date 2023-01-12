Cable TV Show 2023 Kolkata gears up for three-day mega exhibition

The 24th CABLE TV SHOW 2023 Kolkata - one of the largest trade shows on digital cable television, broadband and OTT in India and the Saarc region – is set to take off from 11th January 2023 at Science City, Kolkata, on a much bigger and grander scale with more exhibition space and participants. The latest technologies, products, solutions and services would be showcased during the three days. Delegates and representatives of the cable television sector from across India and Saarc countries have confirmed their participation at the three-day B2B mega event from (January 11 to 13) organized by Kolkata-based Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA). The exhibition is open to the public via registration at the spot and draws over one lac footfalls during the three days.

“As we could not hold the Cable TV Show last two years due to the covid pandemic, we are more than making it up by organizing the 2023 Show on a much bigger and grander scale in terms of increased space, range of participation and scope of activities related to the cable sector. We have received overwhelming response from the vendors and operators this year have increased the exhibition space to host 28 pavilions and 100 major stalls and participants covering a wide range of state-of-the-art technology products, services and solutions related to the cable television industry,” said Mr Pawan Jajodia, Chairman Exhibition, CTMA. “The Cable TV sector is now almost thirty years old and has grown into an industry with widespread social impact and an important aspect of the Internet of Things. Cable TV – besides entertainment – is also a major medium of spreading education, networking, communication and reaching out to the masses. Post covid phase, when many activities went online, there has been a huge surge in consumption for content delivery and bandwidth. The Cable TV sector is now highly organized and has emerged as one of the important pillars of our society and democracy,” said Shri K K Binani, Secretary, CTMA.

Cable TV Sector: As on 31st March 2022, there are 1764 MSOs registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. As per the data reported by MSOs and HITS operators, there are 12 MSOs and 1 HITS operator who have a subscriber base greater than one million. The cumulative active pay subscriber base of the Top 13 cable and HITS platforms touched 4.59 crore by the end of March 2022. The cable television (CATV) sector in West Bengal is estimated to cover nearly 7 million cable homes. More than 10,000 cable operators, MSOs and representatives, traders, manufacturers, channel partners, distributors, broadcasters and Multi-System Operators (MSOs) from across India and overseas are expected to visit the CABLE TV SHOW 2023. Many seminars, quizzes, promos, B2B meetings take place on the sidelines of the Show. Also, eminent citizens of Kolkata, VIPs and celebrities from the entertainment world visit the Show.

The CATV SHOW 2023 has 10 sponsors and two supporting MSOs Alliance Broadband and Meghbala Broadband are the gold sponsors; Syrotech and Inno Instrument are the silver sponsors for the event while Digisol, Star Splicing Machines, Saptak Digital, SPI Technology and Ubiqcom are are the bronze sponsors and Siti Networks and GTPLKCBPL are the supporting MSOs for the show and Digital Googly as the digital partner.



