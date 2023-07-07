Cardi B turns head in Gaurav Gupta's green gown at Paris Fashion Week

Paris [France], July 7 : American rapper Cardi B attended Gaurav Gupta's show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. She wore a green dress with a matching hood.

Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account committed to exposing imitations or appropriations in fashion, posted her picture and wrote in the caption, "Cardi B attends @gauravguptaofficial's Paris Couture week collection. This is the third time Cardi has worn GG. Love to see it!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuXH8hKNxEs/?hl=en

She looked stunning in a sequined gown while sporting straight golden hair. Indeed, she won attention with her bold dressing style, hairdo, and bright outfit.

Fans also reacted to the post and one of them commented, "She looks great"

While another mentioned, "Slaying"

The other social media user wrote, "Cardi has worn gg for the 3rd time first was in her music vid"

Cardi B is known for her fashion choices and stylish avatar.

She also attended Grammys in Gaurav Gupta's surreal, sculpture-like couture in electric blue. The gorgeous dress had pleated structural elements that flowed and ebbed from her shoulders, over her waist, and to the top of her head. The distinctive dress had a big train and a sleek skirt as well.

Rapper Cardi B attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in a dramatic feathered look. She wowed the crowds in head-to-toe Schiaparelli a custom look designed for her by the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry wearing an oversized black feathered bolero, teamed with a black corseted gown with gold stitching at the bodice and gold buttons down the back, People reported.

Actor Sonam Kapoor too marked her presence on day one of Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024. Several other stars also attended the event.

