Celebrating International Whisky Day

New Delhi, May 21 Indri–Trini is the first Indian whisky to be produced in three different wooden barrels: ex-bourbon, ex-wine, and PX sherry casks has been created by its Master Blender, Mr Surinder Kumar, who has a rich experience of more than 40 years in the Single Malt Industry and is the first Single Malt expression to be launched from the house of Piccadily.

The whisky brand is also mindful of its consumer's home experience, which they seize by providing its Trini single malt distilled in Indri, Haryana, near the Himalayan foothills and Yamuna basin. This remarkable single malt is made from indigenous six-row barley grown for hundreds of years in Rajasthan.

It has won a series of prestigious awards on the world stage- it was the only Indian Single malt to win a Gold Medal in the World Whisky Single Malt - no age statement category 2022 at The International Spirits Challenge 2022.

ISC has globally been deemed the most influential spirit competition and is founded on a rigorous and independent judging process that receives thousands of entries from nearly 70 countries worldwide. Indri - Trini won Best Indian Single Malt at World Whiskey Awards 2022; Category Winner, No Age statement at World Whiskey Awards 2022; Winner Asian Whisky at Dom Roskrow's New Wizards Awards 2022 (Best among India/Taiwan/Japan); Silver, with a 91 score at The International Wine & Spirit Competition 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor