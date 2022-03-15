Celebrating women-led businesses

New Delhi, March 15 Womanhood cannot be celebrated in a single day. Understanding this Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai brings a month-long event with fun activities and offers. There's a lot going on, from fitness activities and makeovers to special entrepreneurial discussions and live events.

Workshops held with Shaina NC, Brinda Miller, and EshaaAmiin, a stylist who needs no introduction.And, if you're a sucker for a good deal sign up on their website for a Free power woman booklet worth INR 20,000 across various brands at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai.

Finally, the Big Break initiative recognises the herculean task that it is for women-led businesses to receive funding and mentorship from a Venture Capital firm

