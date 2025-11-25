Champashashthi 2025: All You Need to Know About Khandoba’s Shadaratri Utsav and Step-by-Step Puja Vidhi

Champashashthi is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra. This day is dedicated to the worship of Khandoba (who is considered the ancestral deity of Maharashtra and the form of Martand Bhairava). On this day, the Shadaratri festival of Khandoba ends. Let's know what to do on this occasion. In the past, the demons Mani and Malla tortured the people a lot. Then Shankara took the avatar of Martand Bhairava and fought with demons and killed the demon Mani Malla in the Champak forest on Margashirsha Shuddha Shashthi. Since then, this Shashthi is known as Champashashthi. Because he killed the demon Manimalla, Shankara got the names Mallari, MallariMartand, Khandoba, Khanderai.

Margashirsha celebrates the Shadratratri festival of Mallarimartanda from Shuddha Pratipada to Shashthi. Jejuri, Pali, Mangasuli are the areas where there is a big festival during this period. Khandoba, who is the clan deity, fasts for the first five days as per the clan custom and on the sixth day, they perform the Mahanaivedya by performing the Mahabhishek-yukta Shodshopa Puja of Khandoba. During these six days, the book Malhari Mahatmya is read. An unbroken Nandadeep is kept burning before the deity.

Champashashthi on 26th November this year:

Shadratrotsav (Festival of Six Nights): For six days before Champashashthi (from Pratipada), special worship and vigil are performed for Khandoba as Shadratratri festival.

Oil and Bhandara: During this period, it is customary to bathe the deity in oil and pour 'Bhandara' (turmeric powder). Bhandara is considered a symbol of prosperity, health and strength.

Bell and Naivedya: Khandoba is offered bell leaves and onion leaves.

Naivedya foods: It is customary to offer brinjal (brinjal and millet/sorghum) naivedya to Khandoba. This naivedya has special religious significance.

Rules and observances: Many devotees avoid meat and observe fasts during this period.

Benefits of Champa Shashti Vrat

One gets victory over enemies.

Gets freedom from evil forces.

Gets health and prosperity.

All the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

The main temple of Khandoba is located in Jejuri, Maharashtra, where this festival is celebrated on a grand scale.