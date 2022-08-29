Cholesterol free recipes to savour this Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm on August 31st. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha. People also offer makhan, fruits, milk and bhog items to the deity. Well, in the middle of this, we know what is bothering you. Worried about indulging in sweet delicacies and regretting it later? Don't worry, we have an easy way out for you. All you have to do is give a healthy spin to the sweet meals...

Ragi Coconut Ladoo

Ladoo is a mandatory sweet in every Indian household during festivals. These super yummy ragi coconut ladoos carry the goodness of ragi, coconut, peanuts and jaggery. While ragi are packed with protein, peanuts are known to prevent heart diseases by lowering cholesterol. And honey, as everyone knows, is a healthy alternative to sweets.

Cranberry Almond Kheer

This rich kheer can be the showstopper of your dessert diaries this Ganesh Chaturthi. Cranberry is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants. The food item is also known for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Almond, on the other hand, is rich in magnesium, vitamin E and dietary fibres.

Makhana Ladoo

Using faux nuts or makhana in your laddus will give them the crunch they need and also reduce the amount of oil/ghee required to make them. Just roast some makha, powder it and use it along with some almonds and some jaggery to make laddus. Makhana is a rich source of fibre, high in protein and low in calories, so it can be an important part of your low-cholesterol diet.

Boutle Gourd Kheer

Swap your regular sevai or rice with shredded lauki or bottle gourd. The fibre present in the bottle-gourd along with its innumerable vitamins and minerals can help you keep your cholesterol levels under check. Also, you can swap the regular sugar with some jaggery or stevia and use skimmed milk.