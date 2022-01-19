Christie's 'Old Master and British Drawings' online sale

New Delhi, Jan 19 The 'Old Master and British Drawings', an online sale will be open for bidding from January 14-28. The sale features 76 lots from the 16th to the 19th centuries from the Italian, French, Northern European and British schools.

The sale highlight is a recently rediscovered work by the 19th century romantic artist, Caspar David Friedrich. Bohemian landscape with a chapel in a field, executed in graphite, pen and grey ink, and watercolour

