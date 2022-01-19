Christie's 'Old Master and British Drawings' online sale
By IANS | Published: January 19, 2022 01:27 PM2022-01-19T13:27:02+5:302022-01-19T13:35:30+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 19 The 'Old Master and British Drawings', an online sale will be open for bidding ...
New Delhi, Jan 19 The 'Old Master and British Drawings', an online sale will be open for bidding from January 14-28. The sale features 76 lots from the 16th to the 19th centuries from the Italian, French, Northern European and British schools.
The sale highlight is a recently rediscovered work by the 19th century romantic artist, Caspar David Friedrich. Bohemian landscape with a chapel in a field, executed in graphite, pen and grey ink, and watercolour
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app