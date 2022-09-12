New Delhi, Sep 12 uestions without answers. Space without constraints. Love without limitations. Lovebirds, Communion presents Brooklyn based textile artist and knitwear designer Shradha Kochhars works titled "Closer, not far", in an attempt to ground emerging and experimental work that would otherwise be dislocated in an increasingly digital world.

The work comprises sculptural and flat knitted objects in a soft ecru and brown. The objects include family portraits, alternate tools and future heirlooms illustrated as heavyweight dense abstract forms replicating the human body and its parts intertwined in a loosely coiled spiral as well as delicate translucent two-dimensional knitted drawings suspended midair.

The work is made from hand spinning 'Kala cotton' a cotton crop indigenous to India on a portable booklet spinning wheel

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor