Baisakhi is a significant festival celebrated in the northern region of India, especially in Punjab. The term "Baisakhi" originates from the Sanskrit word 'Vaisakha', which signifies the month of April-May according to the Hindu calendar.

It falls on the 13th or 14th of April each year and heralds the onset of the harvest season in India. The Nanakshahi calendar, a solar-based calendar used by Sikhs to ascertain the dates of their religious festivals, determines this date. This year, Baisakhi will be observed on April 14, 2023.

Baisakhi holds a great spiritual significance as it is celebrated to express gratitude towards the Almighty and the five Elements of Nature for the bountiful harvest season. In North India, many Hindus participate in this festival by offering their thanks and taking a dip in sacred rivers like Ganga, Jhelum, and Kaveri.

Baisakhi is a festive occasion that unites people, commemorates the bountifulness of nature, and symbolizes the onset of a season of progress and affluence. It is a religious and cultural festival that encompasses numerous customs and practices. People don vibrant attire, sway to the rhythms of Punjabi melodies, and relish in mouth-watering cuisine, particularly Punjabi treats like sarson ka saag and makke ki roti.

Common Practices and Rituals Observed During Baisakhi

Visiting Gurudwaras: Sikhs visit Gurudwaras to offer prayers and seek blessings from the Almighty. Special kirtans are sung, and langars are organized to feed the devotees.

Nagar Kirtan: Nagar Kirtan is a procession in which devotees sing hymns and carry the Guru Granth Sahib on a decorated float. The procession is led by the Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones), who represent the original five Sikhs initiated by Guru Gobind Singh.

Amrit Sanchar: Amrit Sanchar is a special ceremony in which Sikhs are initiated into the Khalsa Panth by taking Amrit (sweetened water) from the hands of the Panj Pyaras. This ceremony is usually held in Gurudwaras and is considered one of the most important rituals of Baisakhi.

Bhangra and Gidda: Bhangra and Gidda are traditional Punjabi folk dances that are performed during Baisakhi. Men and women, respectively, perform these dances to the beats of dhol and other musical instruments.

Fairs and Festivities: Baisakhi is also a time for fairs and festivities. People decorate their houses with lights and flowers, wear new clothes, and enjoy traditional Punjabi delicacies. Many people also participate in sports and games, such as kabaddi and wrestling, that are organized during this time.