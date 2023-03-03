By life

New Delhi, March 3 Climate change has become one of the biggest global concerns over the last few decades. Several steps are being taken globally to tackle it, however, a significant shift in culture and mindset is required to achieve this. Climate Change needs Culture Change, and a culture change is only possible if we all take collective responsibility to ask ourselves: "Hey, we have a voice and how can we use this voice to demand action from the industry followed by our own actions?"



Conscious Culture Festival is a unique initiative, envisioned to champion Sustainable prosperity by shaping a culture that provides a new positive vision for the future.

A two-day immersive event on March 4-5 at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai, Conscious Culture Festival is curated to inspire and influence change in the community by providing an interface for trade, art, networking, collaborations and learning opportunities in a sustainable lifestyle space. The festival aims at inspiring people to build conscious habits by delivering experiences that demand mindful actions & exposing them to the best conscious homegrown brands across sectors like fashion, food, home, pets & beauty.

Talking about the pillars of the Conscious Culture Festival, Roma Narsinghani, Co Founder says, "We value being mindful about acting with intention and purpose, to create a positive and compassionate environment within and outside the festival; being rooted in timeless Indian wisdom while branching towards new ideas of conscious practice; and being collaborative by making the event free of charge and open to all, as we would like more and more individuals to be a part of the conscious culture community that we are trying to build."

With respect to the partnership of Jio World Drive with the Conscious Culture Festival, Jio World Drive Center Director Kanchan Rizvi adds, "Associating with Future Collective to curate Conscious Culture Festival was a no brainer for us as we wholeheartedly believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility in doing better and being held accountable for our actions. This is possible through collaborations and innovative leadership models that are motivated to drive industry change. With collective efforts, we hope to increase environmental awareness and develop a conscious community that embeds carbon reduction and zero-waste practices."

Festival Elements:

Conscious Art & Installations

Thought-provoking artistic works that underline the enormity of needless waste, generated by mindless consumption by artists such as Bandana Jain, Vinita Mungi, Sarika Bajaj, Pooja Bhansali, Darshan Manjare and How are you feeling studio to name a few.

Conscious Fashion Installations

Brands making a conscious effort to reduce fashion's negative social, economic and environmental impact. Participating brands include the likes of Button Masala, Kasha, Pozruh, No Name Makings, Little Shilpa, Pella, Aradhita among others.

Conscious Sound

Allowing the audience to have a truly immersive experience with sonic frequencies that help enjoy music as well as spoken word performances by enabling everyone to feel more 'connected with the source' and 'at ease.' Expect to have a fabulous experience with music such as Ankur Tiwari, Nate08 Band, Madboy and Mink, Your Chin, Bombay Jembe and Noni Mouse.

Conscious Market

Brands, across categories of Apparel, Jewellery, Accessories, Home, Lifestyle, Beauty, Skincare, Pets & Kids, that use raw materials and processes having a positive impact on the environment, while also making the right decisions about how, where, and what they source across the value chain - Chola, Bodements, Pause, Summer House, Urvashi Kaur, Studio Mettulergy, Paiwand Studio, Pureearth, Graine, Kiro Beauty, Rias Jaipur, Doodlage, Boheco, Sandalwali, Roma Narsinghani, Bombay Sauce Brand and many other names.

Conscious Living Workshops

An overarching 'top-view' of how small, yet significant, and diligent decisions everyday can come together to influence community-level changes in consumption practices, and mindfully so. Workshops for individuals - adults and children as well as brands to learn and adopt conscious lifestyle techniques in everyday life by Green Phoenix - Highlighting the commonly used toxins in commercial products, spotlighting the alternatives and why they are better, DIY natural recipes, upcycling techniques, plant care recommendations and solutions, and games such as Sustainability Pictionary!

Experience a workshop with fashion label Ka-Sha about repurposing, reusing and upcycling as a part of this. Watch skilled artisans as they demonstrate various techniques practised at Ka-Sha to put into use fabric remnants generated during cutting of products. These include surface ornamentation techniques of embroidery of different kinds, garment accents such as tassels and hand-sewing ways of patchwork.

Swap Shop with Bombay Closet Cleanse

We all have lovely pieces in our closet that we have outgrown (physically or emotionally!) Find these clothes a new home and swap them with curated options from the swap shop at Conscious Culture Festival - in collaboration with Bombay Closet Cleanse. This will also be a chance to meet like-minded sustainable shoppers and experience their stories through their closets.

Conscious Conversations & Films

With pioneers in the conscious effort, to 'right the wrong' for a more sustainable future. These panel discussions will revolve around topics such as circular fashion, inclusivity, textile technology, conscious architecture and building materials, food choices, climate change and the need for a conscious approach towards a sustainable future. Sessions will include distinctive experiences such as -

Book Reading with Kavita Khosa, founder of Purearth Ayurveda - Explore the alchemy of Ayurveda and its long-lasting, forgotten beauty secrets with simple step-by-step skin and hair recipes (with vegan options) in her definitive guide and self-help book called Beauty Unbottled. This book will also guide you to read and understand labels, have a balanced diet for a healthy body and choose ingredients that are super effective yet gentle on you and mother earth.

Conscious Food and Beverages

Presenting culinary confections by contemporary chefs with a conscious vision in partnership with Gresham Fernandes; bringing back the wholesome goodness and nutritional benefits of farm to fork as well as artisanal goodies and bakery items free of chemicals and preservatives as well as microbrewery, eclectic cocktails and bar brews.

Jio World Drive Sustainability Measures

Jio World Drive holds a LEED Gold certification in accordance with LEED 2011 for India Core and Shell Gold Level Certification with a total of 66 points. Jio World Drive uses green chemicals for housekeeping, cleaning and HVAC operations for water treatment. Organic waste management operations such as converting building waste including garden waste to manure are carried out with the help of Via Green. Jio World Drive has a Zero Waste To Landfill Certificate for successfully carrying out the activity of segregation of garbage and processing of wet waste and recycling of dry waste as per the SWM 2016 rule guidelines. Jio World Drive uses solar energy approximately from 05 per cent to 10 per cent. Storage and reuse of rainwater is done post filtration. Battery less urinal sensors are installed in all the washrooms to avoid usage of batteries by changing the mechanism from electrical to mechanical.

Event Dates: March 4 and 5, 2023

Venue: Jio World Drive

Concept & Curation: Future Collective

Timing: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. - South Sky at Jio World Drive

