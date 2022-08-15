Coping with the emotions of menopause

New Delhi, Aug 15 The number of menopausal and postmenopausal women in the world is anticipated to reach 1.2 billion by 2030, with 47 million new members joining each year. But because of shame or fear, many women experience uncomfortable but manageable menopausal symptoms in silence. In India, menopause typically occurs at the age of 46.2 compared to 51 in western nations.

The health, wellbeing, and general quality of life of a woman are all greatly impacted by this change. Women's social lives, according to 33 percent of them, have suffered as a result of menopause.

Women are more susceptible to psychological side effects such as sadness, anxiety, sleep loss, and exhaustion in addition to usual physical symptoms

