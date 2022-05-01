Creating an outdoor dinner vibe at home!

New Delhi, May 1 Your surroundings play an importance role when it comes to dining. Relishing scrumptious meals demands a nice seating surrounded by stimulating aesthetics. The vibe inside the house sets the pace for good times at the table. Something is alluring about these cosy and pretty spaces, which goes beyond restaurant settings.

thinKitchen; a multi-brand offering a wide assortment of high-quality international kitchenware and homeware brands brings to you tips to create outdoor vibe into your dining room:

Design theme: Instagram has drawn behavioural changes about how we meet, eat and every other fun indulging activity. Nowadays, clicking and posting a picture of food or table decor has turned into a custom. So, topical table setting becomes important to create an outstanding look for themes such as–formal gatherings, the tea party – a blue and white theme for tea party will bring sophistication and refinement that is sure to impress. Mix and match Monno's simple yet elegant neutral teacups along with Burleigh's vibrant coloured, quintessential English designs for the perfect high tea setting

Statement centrepieces:

Insert a bold pop of texture or colour to your table by adding statement centrepieces: Often, vases are admired for holding flowers. But a statement vase is a standalone piece of art that can perk up your interiors. Style a pair of chic candelabras for that classy vintage look or combine candles and florals to give your table a very romantic and tender look.

Fun and floral dinnerware: Skip using the same old–fashioned dinnerware at the table. Much like the season of spring, bright colours can change the entire vibe of the place. How about choosing fun and floral-patterned or coloured plates and serving bowls to match the vibe? Burleigh's range features a continuous soft spray of flowers. A relaxed pattern, it looks beautiful in a garden setting. Inspired by 19th-century indigo fabrics, its tableware range which brings quintessential country charm to your home. If you are looking at adding a pop of colour to your table setting Greenwich collection by Denby is a perfect choice. A personality as strong and bold as its rich sea green Greenwich gives your table a lift and give adds a serene and natural look to any table setting. The ceramics in Denby's range have been handcrafted at Derbyshire pottery and comes with a 10-year guarantee. This makes Greenwich dinnerware a luxurious and conscious choice for every home.

Outdoor Bar Cart: Prepare your favourite summer cocktails and let the summer season begin! With an outdoor bar table set, one can curate an ideal space to sit down and enjoy that quintessential summer drink while relaxing and taking the much-awaited oozing sunbath.

