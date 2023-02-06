Cute Gifts Under Rs 500 To Surprise Your Partner This Valentine's Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 6, 2023 04:36 PM 2023-02-06T16:36:43+5:30 2023-02-06T16:37:12+5:30
Keychain
A keychain is a simple gift that you may give to express your love and gratitude for that special someone. You can personalise it with names, initials, dates, or a particular message and a bouquet of roses.
Rose Bouquets
One of the most popular gift suggestions for Valentine's Day has to be rose bouquets. Flowers can enhance and deepen a couple's relationship. This gift option includes 20 red roses along with several white gypsy flower fillers that have red ribbon decorations. Add a boatload of love and make your valentine’s celebration indelible with creative, customised, and love-infused coffee and tea cups. Delight your beloved with a personalised mug, set of couple-themed mugs, smile-themed coffee mugs, designer tea cups, and combos of adorable mugs with chocolates, and cushions, coasters.
Waffle filled Gourmet Box Sweets
A delicious heart-shaped waffle cookie box comes with an adorable Valentine's Day card with a sweet message to make the day more special.
