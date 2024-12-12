Datta Jayanti 2024: December 14 or 15? Know Exact Date, Puja Vidhi, History and Significance of Dattatreya Jayanti

Margashirsha Purnima is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, and it is on this special day that Dattatreya Jayanti is celebrated. This day honors the birth of Lord Dattatreya, who is worshipped with great devotion and joy. Lord Dattatreya is considered to be the combined form of the three main gods—Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva—representing wisdom, protection, and change.

Datta Jayanti 2024 Date

According to the Hindu calendar, Margashirsha Purnima in 2024 starts at 4:58 PM on Saturday, December 14, and ends at 2:31 PM on Sunday, December 15. Most people will celebrate on December 14, but some, following Swami Samarth's calendar, will observe it on December 15. Devotees should check the date based on their local customs and tithis.

Datta Jayanti 2024 Puja Vidhi (Rituals and Worship)

Start your day early by taking a sacred bath and cleaning the worship area. Place an idol or Padukas of Lord Dattatreya on a clean surface. Wash the idol with holy water and put a white sandalwood mark on it. Give the idol garlands, flowers, and sweet treats like ladoos or pedas. Read or listen to the Dattatreya Vrata Katha and finish with an aarti. Stay away from non-vegetarian or negative foods and thoughts on this day. Share food and supplies with those in need as a way to help others.

Many devotees also perform Guru Charitra Parayan, read sacred texts, or chant Lord Dattatreya’s name throughout the day. Those who cannot participate in extensive rituals are encouraged to chant his name or visit their Guru to seek blessings.

Significance of Dattatreya Jayanti

It is believed that Lord Dattatreya was born on Margashirsha Purnima during the evening time under the Mrigashira Nakshatra. Devotees from all over India, especially from Maharashtra and Karnataka, come together at famous Datta temples like Narasimhawadi, Audumbar, and Gangapur to celebrate this day. Special prayers, songs, and talks are held to mark the occasion. Many families also observe a nine-day festival called Datta Navratra, starting from Margashirsha Shukla Ashtami, and ending with big celebrations on the day of Jayanti.

Dattatreya Jayanti has a strong spiritual meaning. It connects different religious groups, like Shaivism and Vaishnavism, and encourages unity among people with different beliefs. In the past, it helped bring people together during difficult times, promoting peace and harmony. Famous saints like Dnyaneshwar and Eknath, who follow the Warkari tradition, are part of the Datta Sampradaya through their teacher-student lineages, which helps mix different spiritual ideas.

Lord Dattatreya is shown with three heads, which stand for Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, and six hands holding special items like a Trishul, Kamandalu, and Sudarshan Chakra. But, in some old writings, he is also described as having one or two faces and four hands. People respect his Padukas (footprints) at holy places like Narasimhawadi and Gangapur.

Lord Dattatreya is also seen as the perfect teacher, who learned from 24 natural things, such as the sun, moon, and rivers. This idea teaches that everyone has their special traits, and by accepting them with an open mind, we can grow as individuals and create a peaceful community.

Environmental Importance

Dattatreya is linked to the Audumbar tree, which represents energy and support. People take care of the tree by watering and nurturing it, not only on this special day but every Thursday. This is done as a way to show respect and to take care of the environment, which is seen as a way to honor Lord Dattatreya.

Unity in Belief

Dattatreya Jayanti teaches the value of unity and encourages peace between different groups and beliefs. It reminds us of the importance of being accepting, thankful, and peaceful, which are qualities shown by Lord Dattatreya. Celebrating this day with honesty helps people grow spiritually and strengthens our cultural traditions, making it a very meaningful event for everyone.