Deepika Padukone stuns in Sabyasachi ensemble

New Delhi, May 18 Deepika Padukone, who will represent India as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022, looked stunning in a Sabyasachi ensemble for the jury photocall on the first day of the festival.

Sabyasachi began his post with a quote, "I love that moment of storytelling where looking back at the past reveals the future. For me the best stories of India are always told in these moments".

He added that the Tamasha actress wore "clothing and high jewellery" from his Tropic of Calcutta collection "the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update".

Deepika wore a printed Mysore silk shirt "with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation," as described in the post.

She wore the shirt with monogrammed buttons and pleated wool trousers. Paired with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that has been crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. She also wore the Bengal Trophy belt by Sabyasachi Accessories.

Sharing a second bold and glam look of the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury member Deepika dressed in Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens, the designer wrote, "The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place."

