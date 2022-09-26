Delicious vrat friendly recipes

New Delhi, Sep 26 Navratri is celebrated all across the country with great zeal and attracts prosperity and happiness for the whole year. While the festival is celebrated with a lot of gifts, fireworks, puja, and Garba performances - feats and food continue to be an integral part of festivities. While some choose to have elaborate feasts, others keep a fast by consuming fruits and milk or restrict themselves to one vegetarian meal a day. Whether you are someone who loves to feast or someone who fasts, we have an easy-to-make recipe for everyone. Here are some quick flavoursome recipes that you can make using Voltas Beko products.

Sama Chawal Khichdi: The Perfect Blend of Healthy and Tasty

Serves: 2-3

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup Sama rice

1 green chili

2 medium-sized potatoes

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Ghee

Salt

2 cup water

Steps:

Soak Samachawal for 1 hour. Drain water and keep the rice aside.

Chop the potatoes into medium size cubes.

Take a bowl and add ghee, cumin, and green chili. Put the bowl in microwave for 1 minute.

Add potatoes and microwave for another 2 minutes.

Add ground black pepper, salt, and rice to the bowl and give it a nice mix.

Add water to the mixture and microwave at high heat for 5 minutes.

You can serve it curd. Take it out and enjoy it with your family.

Sabudana Kheer: The ultimate sweet treat

Serves: 2-3

Duration: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sabudana

4 tablespoon sugar

1-liter milk

4 pods of green cardamom

1 tablespoon Ghee

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor