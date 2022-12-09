New Delhi, Dec 9 In continuation of Design Week at Christie's, three important auctions showcasing the finest in 20th and 21st Century artistry, design and craftsmanship: Designs by Alberto and Diego Giacometti, Design & Tiffany will take place.

Designs by Alberto and Diego Giacometti - 10 AM

Kicking off the day is a highly curated selection of furniture, lighting and object designs by the iconic and celebrated brothers Alberto and Diego Giacometti. In the Stampa valley of Switzerland at the turn of the 20th century, the Giacometti brothers were born only a year apart and were raised in a family that valued creativity and originality. Their father was a painter who also designed all the furniture in the family's home, and their younger brother would go on to become an architect. The brothers shared a very close relationship and shortly after Alberto settled in Paris in the early 1920s, Diego joined him there and assumed the role of studio assistant.

Diego oversaw the creation of armatures and bases for Alberto's famous skeletal figures, patination of finished sculptures, and day to day studio upkeep. They collaborated with esteemed decorator Jean-Michel Frank, introducing a line of decorative arts and lighting in plaster, bronze and alabaster that remain as fresh and modern today as they were in the 1930s.

In return for Diego's loyal assistance, Alberto provided his brother with creative encouragement and introductions to many wealthy art patrons who would eventually become Diego's devoted clients. Diego's development as a sculptor and designer flourished during his years with Alberto, creating a distinctive oeuvre that transcends any one decorative style, and after Alberto's death in 1966, he devoted himself full-time to his art. This symbiotic relationship brought each brother much fulfillment and growth and yielded a tremendous creative output.

The sale features an impressive array of works of art from the estate of Jerry Ganz, San Francisco, California, including the spectacular 'Table aux Caryatides'

