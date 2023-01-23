Dia Mirza shares her post-motherhood, green goals for the new year

New Delhi, Jan 23 For Dia Mirza, her work as an actor, producer, eco-entrepreneur and the UN Secretary General's Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, coalesces around the passion to serve a higher purpose and somehow impact the world in a positive way. She says, "As a mother, I feel compelled more than ever to amplify urgent environmental causes like climate change because the clock is ticking and unless we work hard collectively to reverse its impact, we will pass on to our children an unsustainable and unhealthy planet."

Dia cites the Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, which was a collective commitment to improve health and education markers, reduce inequality, spur economic growth, protect and preserve oceans and forests while countering climate change and says, "Every year, we must do all we can to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals

