Dive into the Holiday Spirit

New Delhi, Dec 22 It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and don't we all need an excuse for chocolates, regardless of their flavour - sweet or bitter, dark or milk, flavoured with caramel or almonds. After all, there is chocolate to match your mood, making it an invaluable delight.

Mars Wrigley is here to give your Christmas a twist this year, use them as a part of a recipe for something you love. Whether it's a cake or spread, you can create an endless list of sumptuous dishes this holiday season!

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cupcake

Ingredients

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor