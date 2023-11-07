Diwali 2023: Try these easy-to-make Fulwadi and Nankhatai recipes at home

Diwali 2023 is just around the corner, and the excitement is palpable. This festival of lights is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm throughout the country. This year, Diwali falls on November 12, and people are getting ready to usher in the festivities. Diwali is a time for donning new attire, exchanging gifts with loved ones, and adorning homes with colorful lights. It's also an occasion to celebrate with family and friends, visiting relatives' homes, and spending quality time together. However, one of the highlights of Diwali gatherings is undoubtedly the delectable array of special snacks.

As the preparations for the Festival of Lights get underway, here are two delightful Diwali snack recipes that you can prepare in the comfort of your home.

Fulwadi:

Ingredients:

- 1½ cups gram flour (besan)

- ½ cup whole wheat flour (atta)

- 2 tbsps semolina (suji)

- ½ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

- ¼ tsp turmeric powder

- 1 tsp red chili powder

- ¼ tsp garam masala powder

- ½ tsp cumin powder

- 1 tsp coriander powder

- Salt to taste

- 2 tsps sugar

- A pinch of crushed black peppercorns

- 2-3 tbsps hot oil (for deep frying)

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine gram flour, whole wheat flour, semolina, dried fenugreek leaves, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, sugar, crushed black peppercorns, and hot oil. Mix the ingredients thoroughly.

2. Gradually add water while kneading the mixture into a dough. Let the dough rest for ten to fifteen minutes.

3. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll them into semi-thick roundels. Prick the portions with a fork and cut them into small squares.

4. Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the fulwadis until they turn golden brown and crisp. Remove the excess oil by placing them on absorbent paper, and they are ready to serve.

Apricot Jam Nankhatai:

Ingredients:

- Apricot jam (as required)

- 1½ cups refined flour (maida)

- ¼ cup gram flour (besan)

- ¼ tsp baking soda

- 1 tsp baking powder

- ½ tsp green cardamom powder

- 1 cup powdered sugar

- ¾ cup melted ghee

- Pistachio powder (for sprinkling)

Method:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine refined flour, gram flour, baking soda, baking powder, green cardamom powder, and powdered sugar. Ensure the mixture is well-mixed.

2. Create a well in the center and add melted ghee. Mix everything together until well-combined.

3. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small balls. Flatten them slightly and create a hollow center.

4. Arrange the prepared nankhatais on a tray and bake them for six to eight minutes in a preheated oven.

5. After baking, fill the cavities with apricot jam and bake for an additional two to three minutes.

6. Remove from the oven, sprinkle pistachio powder, and let them cool before serving.

These mouthwatering Diwali snacks are sure to add an extra dose of sweetness and joy to your celebrations. Enjoy these homemade delicacies with your loved ones and make this Diwali a memorable one!