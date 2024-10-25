Diwali 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Images to Share with Loved Ones

Diwali, or Deepawali, is a major festival celebrated by Hindus globally. In 2024, it will be mainly observed on Thursday, October 31. The festivities span five days and include important rituals. Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, marking Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. To honor his homecoming, people decorated their homes with diyas (oil lamps) and rangoli (colorful patterns). Here are some heartfelt messages and wishes to share with your loved ones.

1. May the divine light of Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Happy Diwali!



2. This Diwali, let’s light a lamp of love and spread the glow of happiness.

3. May this Diwali usher in new hopes, dreams, and endless prosperity in your life.

4. Diwali teaches us that hope will always shine brighter than fear and despair.



5. Diwali is not just a festival but a way of celebrating the true homecoming, welcoming your true self to your mind, body, and soul.

During Diwali, families engage in various rituals:

Dhanteras: Cleaning homes and purchasing new items for prosperity. Chhoti Diwali: Honoring Goddess Kali and cleansing negativity. Main Diwali Day: Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and well-being. Govardhan Puja: Celebrating Lord Krishna's protection of his devotees.

Lokmattimes.com Wishes You Happy and Prosperous Diwali