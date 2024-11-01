Diwali 2024 Laxmi Mata Aarti: Om Jai Lakshmi Mata Aarti Lyrics in English for Diwali Puja

Diwali also called the "Festival of Lights," ranks as one of India's most beloved festivals. A key part of this celebration involves worshiping Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, prosperity, and well-being. As people light up their homes with diyas and create rangolis on the floors, Lakshmi Mata's blessings become the main focus. Many believe that doing the aarti during Lakshmi Puja on Diwali brings good luck and peace to their homes. To help celebrate Diwali 2024, we've provided an English translation of the classic "Om Jai Lakshmi Mata" aarti lyrics. This timeless song aims to honor Lakshmi Mata and ask for her blessings.



Maha Lakshmi Aarti for Diwali 2024 Puja

Om Jai Laxmi Mata, Maiya Jai Laxmi Mata,

Tumko Nis Din Sevat, Hari, Vishnu Data || Om Jai ||

Uma Rama Brahmaani, Tum Ho Jag Mata,Maiya,

Tum Ho Jag Mata,Surya Chandrama Dhyaavat, Naarad Rishi Gaata.|| Om Jai ||

Durga Roop Niranjani, Sukh Sampati Data,

Maiya Sukh Sampati Data

Jo Koyee Tumko Dhyaataa, Ridhee Sidhee Dhan Paataa || Om Jai ||

Tum Paataal Nivasini, Tum Hi Shubh Daataa

Maiya Tum Hi Shubh Daataa

Karm Prabhaav Prakaashini, Bhav Nidhi Ki Daataa || Om Jai ||



Jis Ghar Mein Tu Rehtee, Sab Sukh Guna Aataa,

Maiya Sab Sukh Guna Aataa,

Taap Paap Mit Jaataa, Man Naheen Ghabraataa || Om Jai ||

Tum Bin Yagya Na Hota, Vastra Na Koi Paata

O Maiya Vastra Na Koi Paata

Khaan Paan Ka Vaibhav, Sab Tum Se Aata || Om Jai ||

Shubh Gunn Mandir Sundar, Shirodadhi Jaata

O Maiya Shirodadhi Jaata

Ratna Chaturdash Tum Bin, Koi Nai Paata || Om Jai ||

Dhoop Deep Phal Meva, Ma Sweekaar Karo,

Maiya Ma Sweekaar Karo,

Gyaan Prakaash Karo Ma, Moha Agyaan Haro || Om Jai ||

Maha Laxmiji Ki Aarti, Jo Gaavey

Maiya Nis Din Jo Gaavey,

Uraananda Samata, Paap Uttar Jata || Om Jai ||



Om Jaya Laxmi Mata Aarti With Lyrics

Marathi Mahalakshmi Aarti With Lyrics





The sound of "Om Jai Lakshmi Mata" rings out, and the holy vibes of this aarti boost the mood of Diwali bringing calm and heavenly grace. To sing the aarti with faith plays a key role in the Diwali custom. People think it calls on the goddess to be kind and to bring wealth, happiness, and plenty for the year ahead. We hope Lakshmi Mata's gifts shine on you and those you hold dear this Diwali, to fill your days with brightness, warmth, and good fortune.