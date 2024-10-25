Diwali 2024: Three Mumbai’s Iconic Mithai Shop’s To Satisfy Your Taste Buds This Festive Season

Festivities are indeed the perfect time to indulge in mithai! With an array of Indian mithai brands now available, you can easily satisfy your sweet cravings or send a delightful box of treats to your loved ones. From traditional favourites like Kaju Katli, Rasgulla, and Laddoo to innovative fusion desserts, there's something for every palate. These brands offer convenient delivery options, beautifully packaged boxes, and high-quality sweets, making it easier than ever to celebrate and share the joy of festivals with family and friends.

Many Corporates gift mithais during Diwali. Many people also gift Mithai to their family and friends and spread love. If you are in Mumbai, we have few shops from where you can buy Mithai for your house and gifting purpose.

Meetha by Radisson:

As the festive season approaches, the air fills with the warmth of lights, celebrations, and, of course, the irresistible allure of sweets. This Diwali, elevate your celebrations with Meetha by Radisson, a premium gourmet mithai brand that has become synonymous with luxury Indian sweets. With outlets in Bandra, Borivali, and Goregaon, Meetha by Radisson offers a carefully curated range of indulgent treats, perfect for adding sweetness to the festive season.

This Diwali, Meetha by Radisson brings a specially crafted collection of sweets and farsan to tantalize your taste buds. From the richness of dry fruits to classic Indian flavors, their range includes Motichoor Ladoo, Kaju Katli, Dry Fruit Sweets, Farsan Varieties: Spicy Bhujiya and Gujarati Gathiya, ideal for a savory twist to your Diwali indulgence.For those looking to make a grand gesture, the Premium Diwali Hamper by Meetha by Radisson is a perfect choice.

Sheetal Sweets:

This sweet shop in Jogeshwari is well known for its desserts and Bengali sweets. Right from Rasgulla’s to Halwas they serve it all. Their special aflatoon is also very famous among the sweet lovers. Their cashew burfi is and the walnut halwa is also liked by many.

Haldiram's:

A household name for its authentic Bikaner-style farsan and sweets, has made it convenient to enjoy their offerings with an online store that delivers pan-India. Whether you're craving classic tinned sweets like Gulab Jamun and Rasgulla, or packed sweets such as Soan Papdi and Kaju Katli, their selection brings the taste of tradition right to your doorstep.