Diwali across the country

New Delhi, Oct 23 Diwali, known as "the festival of lights" is celebrated with grandeur all over India. However, there are regional differences in the celebrations and rituals. In north India, this festival arrives at Dussehra.

On Diwali night, which is regarded as lucky, people also gamble in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab. Sikhs do not traditionally celebrate Diwali in Punjab, but they participate in the festivities and light their homes with candles and diyas. On Diwali night, the gurdwaras are also illuminated. Houses are adorned with candles, lights, diyas, bandhanwars, and rangolis in Delhi, UP, and other nearby areas. At night, Laxmi Puja is performed. There is a custom in some homes where a silver coin is placed in a milk tumbler before being sprinkled throughout the house. The celebrations include activities like gift-exchanging, house cleaning, gambling, redecorating, painting, and decorating the home.

In Eastern India, the required rituals continue to be the lighting of lamps, candles, and diyas as well as crackers.

Laxmi Puja is observed in West Bengal six days after Durga Puja. Kali Puja is observed on Diwali. On the eve of Diwali, Goddess Kali is worshipped late into the night. Kali Puja pandals can be found everywhere. Other customs stay the same. The celebration also includes the creation of rangoli patterns. The night of Diwali is also known as Pitripurush, the night of the ancestors, and diyas are lit on tall poles to help the departed on their journey to heaven. This custom is still practised in rural Bengal today.

Some of the traditional Diwali dishes across Indian states:

Anarsa

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor