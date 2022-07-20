Dr. Rajshree Trivedi conferred with MAHARSHI KARVE UTKRISHTATAA PURASKAR (BEST TEACHER AWARD)

On the occasion of the completion of 106 years of the SNDT Women’s University- the first Women’s University in South East Asia awarded Maharshi Karve Utkrishtataa Puraskar (Best Teacher Award) to Dr. Rajshree Trivedi, Principal, and Head, Department of English at Maniben Nanavati Women’s College, in Mumbai. Dr. Trivedi has teaching and administrative experience of over 30 years.

She has more than ten books to her credit, including authored, translated, and edited works. Her works on gender studies include Interrogating Patriarchy: Essays on Contemporary Women Poets of India published by the Sophia Centre for Women’s Studies and a translation of Political Feminism in India: An Analysis of Actors, Debates and Strategies by Prof. Vibhuti Patel and Ms. Radhika Khajuria. . Indian Literature, Muse India, Wordweaver, The Speaking Tree and others have published her creative outputs. Dr. Trivedi has been associated with organizing the Genderlogue Series initiated by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, a German organization with a base in India.