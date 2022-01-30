Dubai awarded Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2022

New Delhi, Jan 30 According to the latest data published by DET, Dubai, welcomed over six million international visitors between January and November 2021, which surpasses the 5.5 million tourists who visited Dubai for the entire 2020. During this 11-month period, 743 hotel establishments with over 136,000 rooms also opened their doors to guests, delivering strong occupancy levels of over 60 per cent, which is among the highest occupancy rates internationally. Expo 2020 Dubai also made a major contribution towards creating awareness of Dubai and drawing more visitors to the city. Since opening on October 1, 2020, Expo 2020 has attracted over 10 million visits by residents and global travellers.

Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2022 has rewarded Dubai with three prestigious titles: #1 on the global list of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for Best Global Destination, the world's #1 destination for city lovers and #4 destination for 'Food Lovers'. Winning the three accolades is a significant achievement for Dubai as the awards were determined by the quality and quantity of independent destination reviews and ratings from travellers across accommodation, restaurants and activities over 12 months from November 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.

His Excellency, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor