Durga Puja 2022: Delicious fasting recipes

Durga Puja is one of the most awaited and biggest festival in Eastern India. Although people living different parts of the country have their own special ways of celebrating the festival. The people of North and West India keep the fasts, the same goes for South Indian, they might not go for strict diet, but they prepare food without onions and garlic during this festival. Glitering pandals, dhunuchi naach by the dhakis and delicious bhogs are some of the common sighting during the Durga puja.

In India fasting varies from community to community. Here are some basic recipes that are made during the festival. These fast recipes are easy and quick to make and they are easy to digest. Sama chawal khichdi, it is a savory porridge made with barnyard millet and potatoes. Another recipe you can try is Sabudana thalipeeth they are crisp and soft pancakes made with tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, groundnut and the spices of your own choice, they are also known as Upvasache Thalipeeth in the Marathi language.

Some other delicious food is Vrat ka uttapam, this are basically made from swang ke chawal or sama ke chawal ka atta, its taste different unlike then the regular uttapam made from dosa batter like oats uttapam or instant rawa uttpam and it can served with plain yogurt or peanut chutney. Vrat ki kadhi recipe it only takes 15 mins to prepare, it is good for fasting as well as easy to digest and also helps in cooling the body.