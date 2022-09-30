Durga Puja 2022: Snacks to try this festive season

Durga Puja is a major Hindu festival celebrated by the Hindus of the Indian subcontinent. This festival has both religious as well as cultural significance. Durga Puja is also a harvest festival commemorating Goddess. It is a nine day festival that conclude the festival with the festival of Dussehra on the tenth day. Along with Durga, other deities like Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha are also worshipped.

The festival of Durga Puja signifies the place of women in the Hindu religion and their social value. This festival bring along a range of delicious snack recipes. Here are some snacks recipes that can prepare easily. Sabudana Chivda is a crispy and tasty snack recipe of sabudana or tapioca pearls, you can spice the sabudana with spices. Another snack is Arbi cutlet; arbi is a one root vegetable. Crispy fried Arbi recipe or add it to yogurt & make a mild Vrat ki dahi arbi or even make a spicy dahi wali arbi curry, you can add add the spice according to your taste. It can serve with corriander chutney.

The another snack is Banana Kofta, it is crisp, spiced pan fried patties made with raw unripe bananas. These koftas make for a brunch or a snack. Minimal spices are used. You can serve kofta with coconut chutney, tomato sauce, or mint chutney. Farali pattice is an easy snack of patties made with potatoes and stuffed with a sweet filling of coconut, nuts and raisins. this dish is from the Gujarati cuisine that is made often during fasting, preparation of farali pattice is quite similar to aloo tikki, except for the taste.