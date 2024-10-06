Durga Puja 2024: 3 Unmissable Bengali Food Festivals or Restaurants in Mumbai To Feast This Festive Season

As Durga Puja approaches, devotees are set to celebrate the five-day fiesta of playing garba and sharing happiness and zeal. It’s that time of year when the celebration of good over evil is enthusiastically celebrated across India. Durga Puja is all about meeting friends and family and having fun while playing music and, of course, good food. Durga Puja starts on the seventh day after Mahalaya and ends on the tenth day of Dashami or Dussehra.

Mumbai is buzzing with an array of culinary delights, and for those craving the rich and diverse flavours of Bengali cuisine, the city has some incredible offerings to explore in this Durga Puja. From traditional sweets to spicy curries and decadent biryanis, several top eateries are bringing the essence of Bengal to your plate.

Also Read | Heart Attack During Ramleela: 45-Year-Old Man Playing Lord Rama’s Role Dies of Heart Attack on Stage in Delhi (Watch Video).

One such place is Meetha by Radisson, a premium Indian sweets outlet with locations in Goregaon, Borivali, and Bandra. Offering a variety of 60 to 70 sweets curated by Chef Raghvendra Singh, Meetha specializes in both traditional and fusion options. The menu includes classic Bengali delicacies such as Rasmalai, Rasgulla, Angoori Rabdi, Lachha Rabdi, Raj Bhog, and Malai Sandwich, making it a must-visit for those with a sweet tooth.

For those looking to indulge in a more elaborate Bengali feast, Fairfield by Marriott is hosting a special Bengali Food Festival called Taste of Bengal at their Mado Mado restaurant. This 10-day event, running from October 4 to October 13, offers food lovers the chance to embark on a delightful journey through Bengal’s culinary heritage. Chef Ananya Banerjee, in collaboration with Executive Chef Kamlesh Rawat, has crafted a selection of authentic Bengali dishes, including classics like Vegetable Chop, Chanar Paturi, and Keema Egg Devil. The live counters serve Kolkata-style rolls and the famous Puchka, while the main course features delicacies like Chanar Dalna, Fulkopir Aloo Posto, Cholar Dal, and Mutton Kosha.

Another prominent destination for Bengali cuisine in Mumbai is the Calcutta Club, known for its rich history and authentic dishes. This restaurant has been a haven for Bengali food enthusiasts and has become synonymous with traditional flavours. Their signature dishes include Daab Chingri, a luxurious dish of prawns cooked in coconut cream, butter, and green chillies, and Kakra Jhaal, a spicy crab curry made with a blend of bold spices. The Pur Bhar Pomfret Fry, a stuffed and fried Pomfret with green masala, is another crowd favourite, while their Dum Biryani, available in both chicken and mutton variations, is a must-try for anyone who loves Kolkata-style biryani.