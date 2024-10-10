Durga Puja 2024 Wishes by Celebrities: Bengali Actresses Wish ‘Happy Durga Puja’ on Occasion of Auspicious Festival, Watch Video

Durga Puja is Bengalis' biggest festival. It is primarily celebrated in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, and Bangladesh. Durga Puja is a major Hindu festival honouring the goddess Durga. It's a time of great joy, devotion, and cultural celebration.

During this celebration, Durga Puja Pandals are decorated. The Pandals are often filled with colorful lights, statues, and artwork. In the end, the idol of Goddess Durga is immersed in the nearby water body. Various puja rituals, like offering flowers, fruits, and other items to the goddess, are performed during Durga Puja. Durga Puja is also a time for cultural activities like music, dance, and traditional games.

Fairfield by Marriott near Mumbai International Airport hosted the vibrant ‘Taste of Bengal’ food festival, where celebrities like Barkha Bisht, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sayantani Ghosh and Supriya Mukherjee participated and wished people on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Happy Durga Puja 2024: Best Wishes and Greetings



• Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Puja!

• May the divine mother empower you with strength, wisdom, and happiness. Shubho Durga Puja!

• On this auspicious occasion, may your life be filled with love, joy, and success. Happy Durga Puja!

• May Goddess Durga remove all obstacles from your path and fill your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubho Durga Puja.

• May Maa Durga bestow her choicest blessings upon you and your family. Wishing you a joyful celebration!

• May the festival bring peace, prosperity, and success into your life. Shubho Durga Puja!

During this festival, people wish each other and share happiness. During this festive season Bengali Actresses had gathered at Fairfield by Marriot in Mumbai. The shared their wishes for this aupisious festival. This auspicious festival starts on Mahalaya a day before Navratri starts. Celebrations and worship begin on Shashthi, the sixth day. The celebrations end with Bijoy Dashami