Durga Puja 2024: Brian Lara Visits Suruchi Sangha Club Pandal in Kolkata (Watch Video)

West Indies legendary cricketer Brian Lara visited the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Sunday, October 6. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Former West Indies player was seen meeting people and taking selfies with the Goddess Durga idol at the pandal Suruchi Sangha Club Durga Puja pandal.

Brian Lara said it was his first visit to Kolkata during the Durga Puja festival, and it was very special for him to be there. "I think it (Durga Puja) is a wonderful festival. It's my first time here. The love and appreciation that everyone shows whenever I am in India, especially in Kolkata on a day such as today is very special," he added.

Brian Lara Visits Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | West Indies legendary cricketer Brian Lara visits Suruchi Sangha Club Durga Puja pandal. pic.twitter.com/zfW9wAVBCo — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2024

Amid the festivities, a sea of crowds were seen today in Kolkata holding shopping bags and visiting pandals in different parts of the city, causing traffic to be seen in several areas. Families with kids visited the major pandal in the Gariahat-Rasbehari Avenue belt immediately after CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated popular pandals, like Ekdalia Evergreen, Singhi Park, Hindusthan Park, Ballygunge Cultural, and Tridhara Sammilani.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: 3 Unmissable Bengali Food Festivals or Restaurants in Mumbai To Feast This Festive Season.

Meanwhile, Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly on Sunday offered prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Howrah. Many people gathered to see him.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, is a major Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Goddess Durga. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, as Goddess Durga vanquished the demon Mahishasura. The festival typically lasts 10 days (Navaratri), with the main celebrations occurring during the last four days (Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami).