Eid-al-Adha 2024: Goat Fetches Price More Than a 3BHK Flat Ahead of Bakrid, Registered in Guinness Book of World Records

It is the method of offering Qurbani on the day of Bakrid also known as Eid-al-Adha. According to the Islamic calendar, the Bakrid festival falls on June 17 (Monday) this year in India. The price of goats for the sacrifice of Bakrid 2024 is seen skyrocketing.

Currently, in the market, you will find many bucks that are priced in lakhs of rupees. But today, you should know about the most expensive goat. The most important thing is that the name of this goat is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records due to its expensive price.

How Much Is This Goat Worth?

The buck named Brad was sold for the most expensive price in the world. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, this buck named Brad is worth USD 82,600. The price in Indian Rupees is approximately Rs 69 Lakhs. This Angora goat was sold for the highest price in Britain. The significant thing is that this price was given in 1985, not today. Just imagine, if the price of this buck in 1985 was around Rs 70 lakh, then this buck would be worth crores today.

What is the Characteristic of Angora Goat?

White-haired Angora goats are the best breed of goats in the world. These goats are mainly reared for wool. However, many people also sacrifice them during Bakrid. The wool produced from them is called mohair. The wool is of very superior quality, which is why these goats fetch a high price.

What Makes a Goat Special?

Some goats are special because of their breed, and some because of unique markings on their skin. In 2023, one such goat was much talked about, whose owner priced it at Rs 1 crore 12 lakh 786. This goat's name was Sheru. The goat's owner, who lives in Maharashtra, claimed that the goat's body has such markings that, if you look closely, you can see "Allah" and "Mohammad" written in Urdu. However, this goat died of some disease before it could be sold.

According to Islamic beliefs, goats are sacrificed in Muslim society, a practice known as Bakri Eid. Camels and rams are sacrificed in Saudi Arabia. The animal taken for this should be purchased with hard-earned money, meaning it should not be bought with ill-gotten money. Only then is the sacrifice accepted. But Qurbani also has a rich history.