Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Date in Pakistan: Will Eid-e-Milad Be Celebrated on September 5 or 6?

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee in Pakistan) announced that the crescent moon of Rabi-al-Awal was not sighted on Sunday, August 24, therefore, the first day of Rabi-ul-Awal 2025 will be on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Eid Milad un Nabi, celebration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birth anniversary, falls on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awal.

As the crescent moon of Rabi-ul-Awal not sighted in Pakistan, so today will be the last day of Safar and tomorrow (August 26) will be observe the first day of Rabi-ul-Awal 1447 AH, therefore, the Eid-e-Milad 2025 will be celebrated on September 6, 2025 in Pakistan.

According to the local news portals in Pakistan, the decision was taken after a brief meeting of Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad in Karachi, which was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Meteorological Department.

After the Ministry of Religious Affairs' announcement, district committees held meetings in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to search for the crescent moon of Rabi-ul-Awal, but no sign of the moon was seen on Sunday evening.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad, which will be celebrated on 12th day of Rabi-al-Awal, which comes after Safar month according to the Islamic Lunar calendar based on the local moon sightings.

This year, India will celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 on September 25, 2025, and Pakistan will celebrate on a different date, which is September 6, 2025. Usually, both countries, being on the same continent, celebrate Eid on the same date, but this time, Pakistan is celebrating after India.

On this day, special prayers such as Quran Khawani (collective reading of the holy book) are held at mosques, homes, and societies. Processions with replicas of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi and Masjid al-Haram are taken out by singing naats (devotional recitations) from several places across Pakistan.

Many people participate in acts of charity, distributing food and essentials to those in need. Homes, streets, and religious places are often decorated with lights, banners, and symbolic green flags.