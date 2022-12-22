EkWomen
By IANS | Published: December 22, 2022 06:18 PM 2022-12-22T18:18:07+5:30 2022-12-22T18:30:07+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 22 New age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys along with Warner Music India and Spotify has launched EkWomen's first podcast series that enthralls listeners with heart-warming stories of inspiring South Asian origin women.
The series is conceived and produced by Medha Jaishankar
