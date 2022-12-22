New Delhi, Dec 22 New age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys along with Warner Music India and Spotify has launched EkWomen's first podcast series that enthralls listeners with heart-warming stories of inspiring South Asian origin women.

The series is conceived and produced by Medha Jaishankar

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor