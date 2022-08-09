Eliminate the impact of single-use plastic products?

New Delhi, Aug 9 Our world is literally overrun with tonnes of plastic that can severely endanger everything that is essential for supporting life on the planet. That means not only humans, but other organisms, in fact, entire ecosystems are at the risk of getting wiped out.

The single-use plastic scourge is responsible for choking oceans, soil systems, rivers, and other land-water bodies. Single-use plastics have long been synonymous with convenience and ease of availability but the damage they pose to society is true, irreversible. Through their extensive production, dispersal, and litter, single-use plastics are becoming the number one source of pollution impacting both humans as well as the environment.

It is extremely necessary to curtail the use of Single-Use Plastic Products

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor