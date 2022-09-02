Experts on the effects of rising prices and inflation in the food business
By IANS | Published: September 2, 2022 11:39 AM 2022-09-02T11:39:03+5:30 2022-09-02T11:50:22+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 2 The country's economy battles with inflation, and food prices have skyrocketed. For instance, edible ...
New Delhi, Sep 2 The country's economy battles with inflation, and food prices have skyrocketed. For instance, edible oils and wheat, along with other food essentials, have seen price spikes that are already burning a hole in customers' wallets.
"Earlier, food inflation was influenced by many factors such as rising rural wages, higher minimum support prices, and a narrowing output gap. Moreover, low demand, low global prices, the muted effects of higher minimum support prices
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app