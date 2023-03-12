Fashion, fashionistas and the front row

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi, March 12 Love it or deny it, but Indian fashion's obsession with Bollywood showstoppers is real. Next on the list are the social media influencers, who are no more micro celebs. The second day of fashion week witnessed a bunch of popular faces, both on and off the runway. Master designer Tarun Tahiliani closed the day with his superior designs. Read on to know more!



Serving style, one garment at a time:

Deme by Gabriella Demetriades' summer line, "Wild Heart" consisted of impressive gender-neutral pieces especially the denim separates, oversized jackets, wide-legged trousers and asymmetrical slit skirts. With a colour palette ranging from soft blues and greys to deep greens and browns, the party-ready collection was detailed with delicate sequins and pleats.

Summer vacay ready:

Known for its super swimwear, Flirtatious took inspiration from the Italian summer. Keeping up with the holiday vibe, plenty of abstract prints and vibrant colours were on display. The breezy dresses, cool kaftans and separates are perfect for your next vacation. Limerick by Abirr N' Nanki also showcased some flowy resort wear options. Actress Shilpa Shetty closed the show for the designer-duo in a purple co-ord outfit. Both the labels also roped in content creators Santoshi Shetty and Johi Godambe to walk for them.

Shimmer and the stars

Co-founded by stylist Mohit Rai, Itrh's very opulent line, "Dancing Queen" was showcased on day 2. If shimmer and sparkle are your thing, then this label is for you. Several friends of Rai walked for the label; however, it was stylist Antara Marwah who stole the spotlight. She bared her baby bump in full style, making it one of those iconic fashion moments. The others who walked for the label were Sonakshi Sinha, Anshula Kapoor and Anaita Shroff Adajania. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah were also spotted at the event.

Monotone magic:

Delhi-based label Antar Agni showcased a variety of designs primarily dominated by fluid silhouettes and monotones. Through this collection, "Disquiet", creative head Ujjwal Dubey presented his signature pleats and drapes, all packed with soft structuring and easy layering.

TT ftw (for the win)

The day ended with veteran designer Tarun Tahiliani's Spring/Summer collection featuring exquisite pret ensembles. Tahiliani's classic drapes and immaculate tailoring were the highlight of this outing along with actress Sobhita Dhulipala who walked for the designer in a striking red sari-gown. On display were embroidered lehengas, embellished shararas, jackets, capes and concept gowns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor