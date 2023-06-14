Father's Day 2023: Budget friendly gifts under Rs 500

Father’s Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June. Father’s Day 2023 is on Sunday, June 18. The day celebrates father figures, among them biological fathers, stepfathers, foster fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers. Father's Day is officially recognized in the US, but it is not a federal holiday. Government offices, organizations, businesses, and banks remain open. The public transit system also operates as usual. Hotels and restaurants tend to be busier as families treat their fathers on this day.

Here is a list of few things you can gift to your dad under the budget Rs. 500:

Grooming Kit:

When was the last time as a child that you woke up and not find your dad rolling the brush over his beards and reading newspaper in the morning? Grooming kit comes under the category of important daily essentials. It is the best useful thing that you can gift your father, this Father's Day.

Wallet:

A wallet is the first thought that comes to our minds when we think about the gifts which could give to men. A wallet is one of the most desirable things, a man can never say no to.

Worlds Best Dad Personalized Wooden Photo Frame:

World's Best Dad's personalized wooden photo frame, is ideal for any special event. This lovely frame is made of wood and is built to endure a lifetime, reminding you of the important moments you enjoyed with your father.

Bluetooth Speaker:

All in one speaker Bluetooth speakers, touch-controlled mood lamp, wireless music player, hands-free speakerphone, table lamp, and night light. See how many benefits you can add to your father’s day to day routine with just one gift.