Femina Miss India: The time to rewrite destiny!

New Delhi, Feb 16 With a nearly six-decade legacy of transforming the lives of young talented women who have become icons in the glamour and fashion industry, it's that time of the year again the time to rewrite destiny! Encouraging young Miss India aspirants and pushing them to break barriers to reach the heights of success. Miss India Organisation is back with yet another opportunity for India's talent to shine.

Miss India Organisation translates its scouting operations into the digital media space, in pursuit of beauty ambassadors. The pageant in its virtual format for the second time now has launched a nationwide hunt to select representatives each from the 28 states and a representative from Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir besides a collective representative from the Union Territories making for a total of 31 finalists.

The selection process of the state representatives will entail an online registration process inviting specific audition video task submissions only through the Moj app, creating a profile and uploading three audition videos

