Festive recipes

New Delhi, Dec 26 The season of joy and light has arrived, and the air is thick with festive cheer! This time of year, scrumptious baked goods, divine sweets, and hearty savoury dishes are the centre of every family gathering. So put on your chef hats and get ready to try these Quaker recipes which add love, flavour, and wholesome goodness:

Apple Cinnamon Oats Cake Recipe

Ingredients

Quaker Oats 1 cup

Skimmed milk 1 cup

Unsweetened apple sauce 1/2 cup

Orange juice 2 tbsp

Brown sugar (optional) 2 tbsp

Grated apple 1

Buckwheat flour 1 cup

Baking powder 1tsp

Baking soda 1/2 tsp

Cinnamon 1 tsp

Salt to taste Optional

Instructions

Pour 1 cup of Quaker Oats and soak in milk for 15 mins.

Cook apples in water till soft.

Cool and Grind to a smooth puree with 2 TSP of orange juice.

Add brown sugar and buckwheat flour to oats mixture.

Add baking powder, Cinnamon and Baking Soda to oats mixture.

Add one grated apple after squeezing out its juice.

Add 1/2 cup unsweetened apple sauce.

Mix everything together to form a smooth batter.

Pour Batter into a greased pan.

Decorate with finely sliced apples.

Bake for 20-25 mins in a pre-heated oven at 200°C.

(life can be contacted at life@.in )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor