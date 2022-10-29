Find your thrill at a Halloween-themed event in your city!

New Delhi, Oct 29 The season of spookiness is finally here and so are the coolest events in town. This year, give Halloween a twist! Get ready to catch a spooky theatre show, or listen to scary horror stories while clutching the ends of your seats as India's leading live entertainment platform, Paytm Insider, brings you a fa-boo-lous line-up of events in your city!

So take a pick from these hair-raising events, dress up in your favourite spooky avatar and head out to trick-n-treat cause it's time to get the party started!

If you're in for getting those chills up your spine, then Goa has something in store for you! Catch some of the best techno artists from around the globe to perform at the Paradise Beach Festival at Marbela Beach Resort or The Halloween Special at House Of Chapora.

If you are in or around Mumbai, spend the scariest weekend at Asia's Biggest Paranormal Convention, ScareCon® India as it returns this year to celebrate Halloween like never before! This year, ScareCon India is hosting real people, who have real experiences in real hauntings. So, be prepared for a spooktacular experience! Apart from that, venues like antiSocial Mumbai are hosting a number of Halloween events such as 'sLick! Halloween: Oostil Afterlife' and 'Theatre Of The Dead - A Halloween Ball'.

Go celebrate the spirit of Halloween in Pune, as Paytm Insider brings to you a pure display of sonic power with 'Omen - Chapter II - The Puppet Master' at antiSocial Pune. There is also a range of other events for you to pick from if you're planning for a perfect chilling and fun weekend!

If you are a party animal, then celebrate the spookiest night at HALLOVEN – Lucknow's Biggest Halloween Festival as the show promises to be bigger, better, and crazier than ever.

Hyderabad is all geared up to host events like 'Halloween with Babalos in Hyderabad'. So, pick your costume and come ready to enjoy the evening with all your energy because the events are all set to be lit! Furthermore, you can grab the chance to shop and party at the spookiest flea market and concert with the live bands and DJs as the platform brings to you 'The Carnival

