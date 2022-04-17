Five Artists Who Put Modern Indian Art On The Global Platform

New Delhi, April 17 People all over the world have long been fascinated by Indian art and culture. However, the twentieth century was the one that truly defined and propelled India's visual identity in the modern world. The global acclaim that Indian art now enjoys is the result of the tireless creativity pursued by highly talented artists of the time. These artists shaped the narrative of Indian art and brought it to the global stage by constantly experimenting and evolving throughout their careers. Here are some of the artists who have made significant contributions to Indian art and are well-known around the world.

Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore, the first Asian and Indian to win the prestigious Nobel Prize for his great English composition 'Geetanjali,' is widely regarded as the most important Indian artist in the world. Rabindranath Tagore's contribution to art was multifaceted, as he was a poet, song composer, novelist, essayist, and painter. His ideas and thoughts, as a patriot and talisman for national pride, were instrumental in shaping the narrative of modern India. Despite the fact that he began painting at the age of 60, his awareness and drive for visual beauty were inherent, and he experimented with various visual expressions.

Amrita Sher-Gil

Known as 'one of the most important Avant-Garde women artists of the early twentieth century,' Amrita Sher-Gil changed the course of Modern Indian Art, both literally and metaphorically. Sher-Gil enrolled at the prestigious Ecole Nationale des Beaux Arts in Paris when he was sixteen years old. She was destined for extraordinary fame and glory after creating the landmark work titled 'Young Girls,' which earned her numerous accolades, including a gold medal at the Grand Salon in Paris. She was also the Salon's youngest and only Asian member at the time. When she returned to India in 1934, she famously declared, "I can only paint in India." Picasso, Matisse, and Braque belong to Europe. "India is solely mine." Even after decades, she remains the pinnacle of Indian art.

M.F. Husain

M.F. Husain was instrumental in introducing Modern Indian Art to a global audience. He was at the forefront of the modernism movement and had a constant influence on the beginnings of India's artistic evolution. M. F. Husain began exhibiting his work outside of India in the 1950s and travelled extensively abroad. By the end of that decade, he had achieved international acclaim as an artist and had gained global exposure through his art and philosophy. When he was invited to exhibit with Pablo Picasso at the Bienal de So Paulo in 1971, he took inspiration from the latter's antiwar painting Guernica

