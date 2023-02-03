Free condoms for Valentine's Day, Thailand announces unique plan to prevent STDs, teen pregnancy

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the Thailand government is going to distribute 9.5 crores (95 million) of condoms for free. This decision has been taken to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and avoid young girls from getting pregnant. In Thailand, a campaign to distribute condoms started on February 1 itself. A spokesman for the Government of Thailand said that these condoms can be taken for free from any pharmacy or primary health center. People in Thailand who have a universal healthcare card will be able to take 10 condoms every week for a year.

Thailand's National Health Security Office (NHSO) claimed that the government took this decision to prevent unwanted pregnancies, prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and prevent infection of cancer, HIV, syphilis, and other serious diseases. The condoms are available in four sizes and a lubricating gel will also be given for free.

To get free condoms, registration has to be done through an application called Paotang. Those who do not have a smartphone can go directly to the shop, show their ID card and buy condoms without paying. Those with Universal Healthcare cards will be given free condoms every week throughout the year. In the last few years, problems like STDs and syphilis have increased rapidly in Thailand. This is the reason why the Thailand government is taking such steps.