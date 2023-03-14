From Adversity to Triumph: Roshni Patel Vasram's Inspiring Journey of Entrepreneurship and Mentorship

Roshni Patel Vasram is a successful entrepreneur and founder of urbanasian.com. She has overcome numerous obstacles in her life and is now inspiring others by openly sharing her journey. At the age of 11, Roshni was diagnosed with epilepsy due to a bike accident. This diagnosis made her uncertain about her future career path. However, with her background in entertainment - her father being a pioneer of Indian Radio in North America - Roshni decided to follow in his footsteps and venture into media. Roshni's determination to achieve her goals has been the driving force behind her success. She has always been passionate about supporting women around her, especially those who are struggling to realize their dreams. "No such competition is required because at the end of the day we all are achieving our goals and dreams in life," she says.

Apart from her own achievements, Roshni has been an integral part of organizing the largest event in Tampa, the IIFA awards, and hosting it in her hometown. She is committed to promoting Indian cinema to the non-Indian community. Roshni credits her father, Mahesh Patel, for inspiring her in this field. He was the pioneer of starting the first Indian Radio program in Florida, and Roshni grew up listening to songs from the 60s and beyond. She says, "It was his way of showing a bit of the music he grew up with, allowing us to know what music was like in his days. "Despite being told that her health condition would prevent her from achieving her dreams, Roshni has proved her doubters wrong. Today, she is still pursuing her passion and mentoring young South Asians to do the same. Her inspiring journey is a testament to the fact that with perseverance and determination, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve their goals.

