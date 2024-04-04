From Coconut Water to Iced Herbal Tea: Healthy Drinks to Keep You Hydrated During This Heat Wave

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has given warning that this summer the intensity of heat wave is higher. Ahead of rise in temperature authorities have advisory about do's and don'ts during this summer. Durning this season most people fall ill due to dehydration, so here we have some drinks that can save you from a heatwave are those that can cool your body down and keep you hydrated.

1. Coconut water: This natural drink is rich in electrolytes and can help replace the fluids you lose through sweat. It also has a cooling effect on the body.

2. Lemon water: This refreshing drink is a great way to stay hydrated and can also help replenish the electrolytes you lose through sweat. Adding a pinch of salt to your lemon water can also help replace the sodium you lose through sweat.

3. Watermelon juice: This juicy fruit is high in water content and can help keep you hydrated. It also contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that can help protect your skin from damage caused by the sun.

4.Buttermilk: This fermented dairy drink is rich in probiotics and can help improve digestion. It also has a cooling effect on the body and can help replenish the fluids you lose through sweat.

5. Sugarcane juice: This natural drink is rich in electrolytes and can help replace the fluids you lose through sweat. It also has a cooling effect on the body.

6. Herbal teas: Drinking hot herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint can actually help cool your body down. This is because the heat from the tea causes your body to sweat, which then cools you down as the sweat evaporates.

7. Infused water: Adding fruits, vegetables, or herbs to your water can help give it a flavor boost and make it more refreshing. Try adding slices of cucumber, lemon, or orange to your water, or add some fresh mint leaves.

8. Aam Panna: This traditional Indian drink is made from raw mangoes and can help cool your body down. It also contains vitamins A and C, which can help boost your immune system.

9. Jaljeera: This spicy drink is made from cumin seeds, mint leaves, and tamarind, and can help cool your body down. It also has a digestive effect on the body.

10. Sattu Sharbat: This cooling drink is made from roasted gram flour and can help replenish the fluids you lose through sweat. It also contains protein and fiber, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Remember to avoid drinks that can dehydrate you, such as alcohol and caffeine. It's also important to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty.