From the small town of Rajkot in Gujarat, India, a family of artisans has emerged as a prominent player in the fashion world. The Rajkot Patola saree, a textile creation made through a traditional method of dyeing and weaving, has been a prized art reserved for only a few families. One of these families, the Makwanas, has established a brand of Rajkot Patola sarees known as "Dineshbhai Patolawala."

The Rajkot Patola weave is an intricate process of dyeing and weaving that produces a unique and complex pattern of colors. The designs on both sides of the fabric are equally prominent since they are created out of dyed yarn. The designs typically include motifs of animals, flowers, human figures, and birds. Rajkot Patola sarees are produced in Rajkot city of Gujarat state.

This art gained wider exposure after Patan's ancestors moved to Rajkot 70 years ago. Patan's family moved to Rajkot with the support of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. Those individuals assisted DUDA BHAI SAVABHAI MAKWANA, PETHAJI BHAI DUDABHAI MAKWANA and other family members in making Rajkot Patola sarees. Rajkot Patola's success was achieved by his son DINESH BHAI MAKWANA and his sons NIRAJ MAKWANA & TARUN MAKWANA after PETHAJI BHAI. Now, the Rajkot Patola made by the firm has a huge brand name and it is known as "DINESHBHAI PATOLAWALA".

The family's vision is to maintain the traditional art in the modern era and serve traditional cloths in India and all countries while maintaining the trust of their customers. Their mission is to produce excellent quality traditional clothes that are attractive by art.

Their achievements and milestones include being recognized by the Akhil Bharat Khadi-Gramudhyog Pradashini by Akhil Bharat Khadi-Gramudhyog Mandal in 1948-1949. They were also enrolled as an Ordinary to Dineshbhai Patolawala by Silk Mark Organization of India in 2012-2013. Additionally, the Silk Mark Organization of India recognized them in the same year.

Dineshbhai Patolawala's Rajkot Patola sarees have become an integral part of the fashion world. Their designs have been showcased in various fashion shows, and they have collaborated with designers from all over the world. Celebrities, fashion bloggers, and fashion enthusiasts alike have shown their love for Rajkot Patola sarees, with many expressing their admiration for the unique designs and quality of the fabric.

Dineshbhai's son Niraj Makwana continues to ensure that the business stands true to its value. The family's dedication to their craft has not gone unnoticed. They have received numerous awards and recognition for their work. Their contribution to the preservation of this traditional art form has been recognized by the government of India.

The success of Dineshbhai Patolawala is not only due to their exceptional work but also their ability to adapt to changing times. They have combined traditional methods with modern techniques to create a product that appeals to both the traditional and modern customer. They have also expanded their business by introducing other textile products like shawls, stoles, and scarves, making their brand accessible to a wider range of customers.

In a world where fast fashion dominates, the Rajkot Patola saree and the Makwanas' brand, Dineshbhai Patolawala, stand out as a testament to the beauty and timelessness of traditional textiles. Their success story is an inspiration to artisans and entrepreneurs alike, showing that with dedication and hard work, even the most traditional art form can find place in the modern world.