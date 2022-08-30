Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delicious Maharashtrian dishes for family this Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and celebration is incomplete with some lip smacking food on the plate. Having said that let us hava a look at some of the delicious dishes you can enjoy this Ganeshotsav with your family.

Kothimbir Vadi

Kothimbir Vadi is a delicious savory crisp snack from the Maharashtrian cuisine made with gram flour (besan), coriander leaves, peanut, sesame seeds and spices. These savory, herby and flavorful bites can be pan-fried or deep-fried. They are a popular tea-time fritter snack loaded with coriander leaves (cilantro).

Sabudana Vadas

Sabudana Vadas are loaded with textures and flavours-crispy, soft, mildly spicy, and a hint of tangy. Sabudana is a starch derived from the cassava plant, and it contains carbohydrates and gives a boost of energy.

Puran Poli

The popular Maharashtrian dish puran poli defines the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is an easy recipe of flat bread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling made from chana dal and sugar. You can use Bengal gram and jaggery too. In Marathi language, the sweet filling is called puran and the outer bread is the poli. It is a delicious side dish with rich flavours yet extremely easy and quick to make.

Thalipeeth

A popular marathi cuisine typically prepared with rice, wheat, bajra, jowar and besan flour. it is generally savoury in taste and can be served as it, but tastes great with butter and yoghurt/curd.

