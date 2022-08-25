Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sugar and Maida free Modak Recipe for fitness and health enthusiasts

Modak, a dumpling sweet meat is known to be a favourite of Lord Ganesha and is thus the star dessert during the festivity. People offer it as bhog. But modaks available in the market end up using artificial flavours and excessive amount of refined sugar. And while we know that it is a sweet, but do we really need to sweeten it with copious amounts of sugar? If you are someone looking for less of sugar but don’t want to do away with it completely, we’ve got you sorted with a healthier alternative which is a sugar free modak recipe

Ingredients

SERVE: 8-9 medium sized modak

1 cup dates (seedless) (Khajur)

10-15 Raisins

10-15 chopped pistas

10 cashews

10 chopped almonds

¼ cup desiccated coconut powder

2 tsp poppy seeds (khas khas )

2 tbsp ghee

Method

Take ghee on the pan and let it melt for a minute.

Add 2 tsp poppy seeds. Mix it well with the melted ghee

Add all the dry fruits mentioned in the ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Now add the coconut powder and blend the dates coarsely.

Mix it well with the paste to form a thick mixture

Cool down the modak mixture for some time.

Later, take a modak mould and grease it with ghee and now add the mixture to the mould giving it a shape of modak.

Prepare all the modaks in that way and you can store it in air tight container for couple of days.

Garnish each modak with poppy seeds

With no added sugar and Maida, this naturally sweet modak is combined with essential nutrients and packed with healthy fats.

