Gaurav Goyal - The real estate entrepreneur who is well-known for his ability to successfully oversee large-scale projects

Gaurav Goyal, a successful entrepreneur and real estate expert has been in the real estate business since 2005. As the Director of Horizon Group, Gaurav has been successfully managing multiple projects in the tricity area. These projects include Horizon Belmond, Horizon Richmond and Horizon Greenville, all of which have become highly successful. He is well-known for his ability to successfully oversee large-scale projects, and this is evidenced by his successful management of multiple projects that he undertakes and completes under his Horizon Group. With over 15 years of experience in the real estate sector, he has garnered a great deal of respect from his colleagues and peers in the industry.

From the success that he has achieved, we can gain insight into the kind of mindset and professional approach that he has taken to ensure the success of his business in the real estate construction industry. Gaurav is a native of Chandigarh, and throughout the course of his career, he has demonstrated his ability to handle highly complex projects. Having a keen eye for detail and an in-depth understanding of real estate market trends has made him highly sought after by potential clients. The drive, ambition and professionalism in him have enabled him to achieve success and he continually strives to improve his standing by designing projects which have found wide recognition. The real estate entrepreneur is highly respected and admired for his leadership and knowledge in the field of real estate. Hailing from a business family of Sangrur, his father is a most experienced and renowned Chartered Accountant who is successfully running a Textile Industry as well as Food processing Industries.

